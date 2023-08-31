At the groundbreaking ceremony (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) on August 31 launched the construction and installation of facilities for Terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.

The project is expected to be completed in 20 months and begin trial operation at the beginning of the second quarter of 2025.

It consists of three main components, including a passenger terminal, a multi-story car park integrated with non-aviation services, and a front apron system in front of the terminal.

Its total cost is 10.99 trillion VND (457.9 million USD), 70% of which is sourced from the ACV's equity capital and the remainder comes from commercial loans.

Once completed, Terminal T3 will become a domestic passenger terminal with a capacity of 20 million passengers per year. It will be capable of handling 7,000 passengers per hour during peak hours and will accommodate all types of aircraft, including Code C, such as Boeing 737 or Airbus 320, and Code E aircraft, including Boeing 777 and Airbus 330.

It is also expected to ease congestion at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport./.