– Construction was started on a high-tech waste-to-power plant worth 1.35 trillion VND (over 57.6 million USD) in Que Vo district, the northern province of Bac Ninh on May 29.Covering an area of nearly 5 ha in the district, the project is scheduled to start commercial operation in the first quarter of 2021.It is expected to treat about 500 tonnes of waste per day, generating a total of 11.7 MWh of electricity.Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Tien Nhuong said Bac Ninh is facing problems related to environmental pollution, especially domestic solid waste pollution.Statistics show that about 870 tonnes of domestic waste are discharged in Bac Ninh each day, and the figure is expected to rise by 10 percent in 2020 to 1,000 tonnes.-VNA