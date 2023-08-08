Videos Vietnam’s African swine fever vaccine export makes headlines in RoK Many newspapers and websites in the Republic of Korea such as Newsis and Nnews have highlighted Vietnam’s first-ever export of vaccines against African swine fever, saying this event has drawn attention of the global pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries.

Society Deputy PM urges listening to children’s feedback Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has asked ministries, agencies, localities and socio-political mass organisations to continue listening to children’s feedback to meet their aspirations.

Society Bac Lieu works to help AO/Dioxin victims Associations for Victims of Agent Orange (AO)/Dioxin at all levels in the southern province of Bac Lieu have beening working to support and care for AO victims along with State policies towards them, said president of the provincial association Vo Thi Hong Thoai.

Society New type of passport to be granted from August 15 Under a new circular released by the Ministry of Public Security, regular passports granted via shortened procedures will be issued besides existing passport types.