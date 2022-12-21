At the event (Photo: VNA)

Dak Lak (VNA) – The Ministry of Justice and Standing Office of the Government's Human Rights Steering Committee held a consultation workshop in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on December 21 on the draft of the fourth country report on the implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).



The event was one of the major activities of the steering committee’s working programme 2022 to follow the Prime Minister’s Decision approving the plan to strengthen the implementation of ICCPR.



Deputy chief of the Office Nguyen Van Ky said following the workshop in Lai Chau, the event was the second of its kind to collect opinions from ministries, agencies and Central Highlands localities on the draft, making important preparations for the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC)’s report presentation session next year when Vietnam will undertake the role of UNHRC member for the 2023-2025 tenure for the first time.



ICCPR is one of the two most important human rights conventions and one of the three elements, along with the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, that make up the International Bill of Human Rights.



Since joining ICCPR, Vietnam has made efforts to better enforce and secure civil and political rights of its people, contributing to common human rights achievements which have been recognised by the international community, evidenced in the election of Vietnam as a UNHCR member for the 2023-2025 tenure.



Participants at the event presented their opinions on issues related to the poor and ethnic minority groups to perfect the draft report, which will be submitted to the UN Human Rights Committee next year./.