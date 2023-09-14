Workshop looks into 50 years of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties
VASS President Phan Chi Hieu speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A scientific workshop on Vietnam-Japan relations was held in Hanoi on September 14, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties.
The event was co-hosted by the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS), the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Japan Foundation (JF).
Speaking at the event, VASS President Dr. Phan Chi Hieu said over the past five decades, the Vietnam-Japan ties have been growing rapidly, with significant and comprehensive achievements in politics-diplomacy, economy-trade and national defence-security.
The event provides a platform for experts, scientists, policymakers and businesses from both countries to discuss research findings and practical experience related to Vietnam-Japan relations in various fields, thereby identifying new challenges and opportunities and contributing to deepening bilateral cooperation.
Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio said the Japanese Government will assist the Vietnamese Government in energy transition, including biomass, hydro and ammonia, through the "Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC)" initiative. Japan will also collaborate with partner countries to support carbon reduction process through renewable energy, as part of the "Just Energy Transition Partnerships (JETP)".
According to him, the connection between Vietnamese IT engineers and the Japanese manufacturing sector may be a promising form of cooperation and deserves more attention from both countries.
A majority of delegates at the event agreed that Vietnam-Japan relations in politics and security not only positively impact the development of both countries but also have the potential to drive new trends of cooperation and development in the region./.