Politics Vietnam welcomes initiatives to promote regional connectivity: Spokeswoman Vietnam welcomes initiatives to promote regional economic connection and cooperation on the basis of ensuring the principles of equality, cooperation, mutual benefit and mutual respect, in accordance with international law and the UN Chapter, towards contributing to the common development and prosperity of all countries, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang said on September 14.

Politics Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc grants interview on US President's visit Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc on September 14 granted an interview on the state visit to Vietnam by US President Joe Biden from September 10-11 at the invitation of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Politics Vietnam to coordinate with US to concretise joint statement: spokeswoman The Foreign Ministry will partner closely with ministries, agencies and localities to work with the US’s agencies and localities to specify cooperation areas mentioned in the Joint Leaders' Statement on elevating the Vietnam-US ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development, said the ministry’s spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang.

Politics HCM City fosters cooperation with Leipzig, Porto Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Vo Van Hoan hosted a reception in the city on September 14 for the First Deputy Mayor of Germany’s Leipzig city, Torsten Bonew, during which the two sides discussed measures to bolster cooperation between the two cities in the time to come.