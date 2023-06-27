Society President Ho Chi Minh’s signatures, autographs on display in Co To island district An exhibition introducing a collection of signatures and autographs of President Ho Chi Minh in the 1945-1969 period opened in Co To island district in the northern province of Quang Ninh on June 27.

Society Over 1 million students register for National High School Graduation Exam More than 1 million candidates arrived at examination venues nationwide on June 27 to complete procedures for their participation in the 2023 National High School Graduation Exam, which will commence the next day.

Society Worker housing supply still falls short of demand A large-scale project to build at least one million social housing apartments for low-income people and industrial park workers before 2030 is underway. Current demand outstrips supply, causing some to press for faster action.

Society Russian scholar shares unforgettable memories of former Deputy PM Vu Khoan First Vice Chairman of the Russia - Vietnam Friendship Association Piotr Tsvetov, who used to work with Vu Khoan for many years, has shared his unforgettable memories of the former Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam who passed away recently.