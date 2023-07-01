Politics President hails RoK Ambassador's contributions to promoting bilateral ties President Vo Van Thuong has congratulated the outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnam, Oh Young Ju, on fulfilling her tasks and commended the diplomat for her important contributions to fostering the bilateral ties.

Politics Hanoi ceremony marks 247th anniversary of US Independence Day A ceremony took place in Hanoi on June 29 under the chair of US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper to celebrate the 247th anniversary of the US Independence Day (July 4).

Politics Vietnam always considers ILO important, trustworthy partner: NA Chairman The International Labour Organisation (ILO) is always an important and trustworthy partner of Vietnam, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said while receiving ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo in Hanoi on June 30.

Videos PM’s China visit enhances Vietnam’s position ​ Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to China and attendance at the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum (WEF) recently have contributed to enhancing mutual political trust, and improving Vietnam’s international position.