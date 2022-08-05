Travel Mau Son Mountain - Dance between the Sun and the clouds Mau Son mountain range is the highest place in the northern province of Lang Son, with the lowest average year-round temperature in the country at 15.5 degrees Celsius. The range has become known as a famed tourism destination and is considered a second Sa Pa and a Da Lat of the north.

Travel Exploring the serene and adventurous Fairy Waterfall The northern mountainous province of Son La has a broad reputation for exciting outdoor activities, as it offers tourists a collection of wild spaces such as pine forests and tea plantations. When visiting Son La, visitors should not miss Nang Tien (or Fairy) Waterfall, which boasts pristine beauty and serenity.

Culture - Sports Event seeks to boost HCM City-Seoul tourism connection A tourism promotion event was held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 3, seeking to boost tourism connection between the country's biggest metropolis and the capital of the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Travel Co To islands hold huge potential for tourism development With 30 islets, Co To island district off Quang Ninh province is considered among the 10 most beautiful islands for tourism in Vietnam. The islets boast long coastlines, smooth white sand, spectacular landscapes and sea breezy cool temperatures.