Workshop spotlights tourism business potential in HCM City
A workshop on Ho Chi Minh City’s and Vietnam’s tourism business potential took place in the southern metropolis on September 7, as part of the 16th HCM City International Tourism Expo (ITE HCMC 2022).
Phan Thi Thang, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee, informed participants on the city’s strengths, including being a gateway and a traffic hub with connections to provinces and cities domestically and internationally.
The city houses over 4,000 lodging facilities totaling nearly 50,000 rooms. It also has a community of 1,280 travel companies and 6,934 tour guides.
Having popular tourist destinations and diverse tourism products and services, HCM City is seeing a great opportunity to capitalise on its potential and increase its competitiveness, the official noted.
At the event (Photo: VNA)Participating experts said under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have changed their travel behaviour and habits. Traditional tourism activities have also followed suit, and creative forms of tourism are on the rise to meet the need of relaxation and discovery.
ITE HCMC 2022, the largest and most established travel event in the Mekong Delta region, is scheduled for September 8 – 10 under the theme of “Growing Forward Together” as part of the efforts to revive inbound tourism./.