Business Hai Phong moves to attract 2-2.5 billion USD in FDI in 2024 Industrial parks and economic zones in the northern port city of Hai Phong strive to attract 2-2.5 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2024, according to the city’s Economic Zone Management Board.

Business Vietnam trade office in Netherlands warns of online trading fraud The Vietnam Trade Office in the Netherlands has warned of online fraud cases, particularly related to petroleum products, amidst the high demand for this category of goods.

Business Red Sea tension likely to affect garment and footwear exporters from Q2: Insiders The tension in the Red Sea, which has led to increases in logistic costs and shipping time, is forecast to affect Vietnamese exporters of garment, textile, footwear and leather products from the second quarter of 2024 if it persists.

Business Dung Quat refinery processes 100 million tonnes of crude oil after 15 years The Dung Quat Oil Refinery Plant in the central province of Quang Ngai, operated by the Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Company (BSR), processed more than 100 million tonnes of crude oil and materials after 15 years of operations.