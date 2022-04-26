World Intellectual Property Day 2022 offers youth learning opportunity: Official
Producing electronic and lighting equipment for cars and motorbikes at Japanese-funded Vietnam Stanley Electric Co., Ltd in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – This year’s World Intellectual Property Day (April 26) is an opportunity for young people to learn how patents can support their goals and turn their ideas into reality, Director General Dinh Huu Phi of the National Office of Intellectual Property of Vietnam (IP Vietnam) has said.
In a recent exclusive interview to the Vietnam News Agency, the official further said the occasion, themed ‘IP and Youth: Innovating for a Better Future’, also aims at celebrating youth-led innovation and creativity.
According to Phi, IP Vietnam always pays attention to raising awareness and the provision of consultation and assistance for the younger generation. It has worked with universities in training IP knowledge from elementary to advanced levels for students and hold contests on scientific research and startups. Notably, the office’s training portal has organised four online courses within a year since its establishment, attracting the participation of thousands of youth.
Director General Dinh Huu Phi of the National Office of Intellectual Property of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)Since 2017, IP Vietnam has implemented models that connect participating research institutes and universities as part of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO)’s project on enabling innovation environment (EIE) for IP and technology. So far, such implementation has assisted the participants in building their own IP regulations and organising training courses for the establishment and commercialisation of IP rights.
The office also signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation with WIPO on the implementation of the EIE project in Vietnam. As a result, a local committee coordinating a network of Technology and Innovation Support Centers (TISC) and a center of IP and technology transfer (IP-HUB) have been set up.
However, there is still a long way ahead for the formation of a complete IP ecosystem for universities and research institutes nationwide, Phi said./.