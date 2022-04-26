Sci-Tech Ha Long applies mobile app to boost smart city building To boost digital transformation and smart city building, Ha Long city in northern Quang Ninh province has put into use the Ha Long Smart app to serve people and businesses.

Sci-Tech October 10 named as National Digital Transformation Day Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam recently signed a decision designating October 10 as the National Digital Transformation Day.

Sci-Tech Soc Trang province launches 5G network, intelligent operations centre A 5G network and an intelligent operations centre (IOC) were unveiled in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang on April 24.

Sci-Tech ASIM Telecom gets network licence ASIM Telecom, developer of LOCAL mobile network, has officially been given a licence to establish a public telecom network from March 31, becoming the 8th network in the Vietnamese market.