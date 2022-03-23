Environment Underground water needs to be protected: experts The excessive exploitation of groundwater in many areas has led to serious deterioration, land subsidence, and the risk of depletion of water resources, according to experts.

Environment 📝 OP-ED: Vietnam steadfast in “green path” for sustainable future “We need sustainable development in harmony with nature to secure a clean living environment for present and future generations, instead of unlimited exploitation and possession of resources, unrestrained consumption and destruction of the environment.” This is one of the five “needs” defined by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in his article titled “Some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path towards socialism in Vietnam.”

Environment Nearly-14-mln-USD project to modernise Kon Tum’s irrigation system Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has signed a decision to give in-principle approval for a project worth 14 million USD to moderlise irrigation in response to climate change in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.

Environment World Water Day 2022 urges greater attention to groundwater The theme of this year’s World Water Day (March 22) is “Groundwater”, which directs attention towards the hidden water resource that has always been critically important but not fully recognised in sustainable development policymaking.