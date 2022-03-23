World Meteorological Day 2022 stresses role of early warning, early action
Themed “Early Warning and Early Action”, the World Meteorological Day 2022 (Mach 23) spotlights the vital importance of hydrometeorological and climate information for disaster risk reduction.
In response to the World Meteorological Day 2022, the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration has compiled communication materials about the Day, including a documentary on the role of hydrometeorological and climate information in climate risk reduction, distributed relevant materials issued by the World Meteorological Organisation, and coordinated with other agencies to carry out activities marking the Day.
The administration has also worked with the Vietnam Institute of Meteorology, Hydrology and Climate Change to hold a scientific seminar on this issue. The virtual event gathered regional and provincial hydrometeorological stations nationwide.
Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Cong Thanh said activities held in response to the World Meteorological Day, as well as the World Water Day (March 22) and the Earth Hour campaign need the participation of localities, businesses, and people, along with many countries around the globe.
In particular, it is necessary to step up the application of digital technology in social media communications so as to further popularise the events’ significance, messages, and themes to each people, business, and society as a whole, he noted.
A worker at the meteorological station on Mau Son Mountain in Lang Son province (Photo: VNA)Climate change, including the increase of extreme weather conditions and sea level rise, has been severely affecting food security, water security, and sustainable development of many countries, including Vietnam.
Vietnam is among those suffering most from natural disasters and climate change. It is frequently hit by 21 out of the 22 types of natural disasters in the world, except for tsunamis. Natural disasters cause the death or missing of over 400 people and economic losses equivalent to 1 - 1.5 percent of GDP annually over the last 30 years, statistics show.
Natural disasters have been, and still are a serious threat to people's safety and sustainable development, with considerable impacts on every socio-economic aspect, the environment, security - defence, population, and the economy.
Given this, Cong added, the country has maintained early warning and early action in hydrometeorological and climate information, along with disaster prevention and control, in recent years, thereby helping minimise disaster consequences and assist with recovery efforts./.