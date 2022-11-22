At the award ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Peace, independence and freedom have always been the burning aspiration of the Vietnamese people and the ultimate goal of the Vietnamese revolution, Politburo member and permanent National Assembly Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man told the opening of the 22nd World Peace Council (WCC) Assembly in Hanoi on November 22.

He said the just fight of the Vietnamese people has become an integral part of progressive people's struggle for freedom, national independence, peace, justice and social progress in the world.

Man affirmed that the world peace is facing great challenges, and stressed that stopping the threat of war and conflicts, safeguarding peace and building a world of fair and sustainable development are becoming the top tasks for humankind.



To do that, he called for immediate efforts to ensure adherence to the UN Charter and international law, especially the basic principles of respect for independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference in the internal affairs of countries: settlement of disputes by peaceful means in accordance with international law, refraining from threat to use or use of force, and equal and mutually beneficial cooperation among all nations.



At the same time, he urged stepping up the struggle for peace, disarmament and de-militarisation, and complete abolition of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction.



It is necessary to strengthen cooperation to effectively deal with transnational threats, traditional and non-traditional security challenges, and promote equitable and sustainable development for all countries, during which the WCC has an extremely important role, he said.



Man expressed his belief that the 22nd WCC Assembly will lay out strategic orientations, build an effective action programme and seek practical solutions to improve its operational efficiency, contribute actively to efforts to prevent conflicts and arms race, abolish mass destruction weapons and promote respect for principles of international law and the UN Charter.



He affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people will always accompany peace-loving forces in the world and make active and responsible contributions to realising the common aspiration for peace of people all over the world.



Chairman of the Vietnam Peace Committee Uong Chu Luu expressed a hope that the Assembly will discuss and build strategic orientations and practical action programmes to gather more organisations, individuals and peace movements in the common struggle for a world of peaceful, fair and sustainable development

WCC President Socorro Gomes Coelho, for her part, reaffirmed the WCC’s solidarity with the Vietnamese people in the process of national construction and development.



On the occasion, Man, on behalf of the President of Vietnam, presented the Friendship Order to the WCC, the WCC President, General Secretary Thanassis Pafilis and Executive Secretary Iraklis Tsavdaridis.



In the morning the same day, participants at the event paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum and attended the “Meet Vietnam” event to learn about Vietnam’s achievements in the renewal process and its positive contributions to global efforts for peace



The assembly will last until November 26 in Hanoi and the northern province of Quang Ninh./.