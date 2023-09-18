Business Hai Phong to build second coastal economic zone The northern port city of Hai Phong plans to develop a 20,000ha coastal economic zone (EZ) in its southern part, said the municipal EZ Management Board.

Business Vietnam Airlines to relocate operations to Changi airport’s Terminal 3 The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced that all of its flights between Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City and Singapore will be relocated from Terminal 4 to Terminal 3 at Singapore’s Changi International Airport from September 26.

Business LEGO Group needs thousands of workers to start operations at Binh Duong factory LEGO Manufacturing Vietnam Co. Ltd. has opened a recruitment office to seek thousands of workers for its factory in the southern province of Binh Duong which is expected to start operations in early 2024, the province’s employment centre said on September 18.