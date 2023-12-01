Society Forum seeks to enhance youth’s awareness about cybersecurity The Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) Central Committee and Google jointly organised a forum on information safety on cyberspace for young people and the elderly in Hanoi on November 30.

Society Belgian parliamentarian André Flahaut presents gifts to AO victims in Vietnam Belgian parliamentarian André Flahaut on November 30 handed over to the Vietnamese Embassy in Brussels four wheelchairs and four walkers as gifts to Agent Orange/dioxin (AO) victims in the central province of Quang Tri.

Society Vietnam, France share experience in modernising public services Representatives from the Vietnamese Ministry of Home Affairs and the French Ministry of Public Transformation and Service exchanged experience in modernising public services, reforming administrative procedures, and raising digital transformation capacity, at a symposium in Hanoi on November 30.

Society Vietnamese in Japan highly value upgrade of bilateral relations President Vo Van Thuong met the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Japan within the framework of his official visit to the East Asian country from November 27-30.