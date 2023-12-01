World Vision International helps fight human trafficking in Quang Binh
The People's Committee of central Quang Binh province has recently received a non-refundable aid of more than 79,000 USD from the World Vision International in Vietnam (WVI-V) for a project on fighting human trafficking targeting trafficked persons and vulnerable migrants in the province.
Ca Xeng Border Guard (Quang Binh) disseminates the Law on Prevention of Human Trafficking to Ruc women (Photo: Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs)
The funding will be used for the project's component on helping human trafficking victims and vulnerable migrants, to be implemented in Dong Hoi city and Bo Trach district from now until the end of March 2025.
It includes activities such as conducting surveys to understand the needs and aspirations of human trafficking victims and migrants in vulnerable situations, and organising workshops to guide business planning for target persons, aiming to support at least 30 - 35 cases.
Human trafficking is currently an urgent problem in many countries, including Vietnam.
Quang Binh has not detected any human trafficking crime, but there are still many cases of people being lured to work in sensitive facilities abroad, illegally get married with foreigners or illegally work in such countries as China, the Republic of Korea and Australia. This situation tends to increase and become complicated, drawing special attention from the province./.