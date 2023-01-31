With high biodiversity, wetlands in Vietnam have played an important role in the agriculture-based economy as well as socio-economic activities. (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has issued a document, calling for response to the World Wetlands Day 2023, celebrated annually on February 2.World Wetlands Day aims to raise global awareness about the vital role of wetlands in the life of the people and its importance to the planet. This day also marks the date of the adoption of the Convention on Wetlands on February 2,1971, in the Iranian city of Ramsar.This year’s theme is “It’s Time for Wetlands Restoration” which highlights the urgent need to prioritise wetland restoration.With high biodiversity, wetlands in Vietnam have played an important role in the agriculture-based economy as well as socio-economic activities.In the document, the ministry urged communication activities to promote values and significance of wetlands, and called on people to commit to protecting and using wetlands sustainably.