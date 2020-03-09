Culture - Sports Ban on drinking scenes on TV As part of a new decree, actors on TV or in film will only be able to drink alcohol in scenes which depict historical figures or condemn this behaviour.

Culture - Sports Women’s football: Vietnam lose to Australia in Olympic play-off Despite putting in a great effort, the Vietnam national women’s team lost to Australia 5-0 in the first leg of the Asian qualification play-off for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 held at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle on March 6.