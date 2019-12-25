Society 5 tonnes of wild animals found on bus in Ha Tinh Police in the central province of Ha Tinh on December 25 seized five tonnes of live wild animals on a bus that was moving from the south to the north.

Environment Office asked to beef up cooperation in water resources management The standing office of the Vietnam National Mekong Committee should continue carrying out cooperation activities in the Mekong River Commission, and sharing experience in integrated water resources management, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Cong Thanh said at a conference in Hanoi on December 24.

Environment Saltwater enters Mekong Delta rivers earlier than normal Saltwater has intruded early this year into the Mekong Delta’s coastal provinces, affecting the availability of freshwater for irrigation and household use.

Environment Vietnam set to enjoy nice weather on Christmas Eve People nationwide can expect to enjoy celebrating Christmas Eve amid good weather conditions with temperatures forecast to be cool and pleasant with no rain.