Destinations Infographic Eight cultural and natural world heritage sites in Vietnam Vietnam ratified the 1972 Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage on October 19, 1987. Ever since, eight sites in Vietnam have been recognised as cultural and natural world heritage.

Travel Enjoying the beauty of the land of Muong with paragliding U Bo Peak in Van Nghia commune, Lac Son district, in Hoa Binh province is a destination to relax and enjoy adventure sports, including paragliding. When the weather is fine, the colourful gliders look like butterflies in the sky.

Destinations Moc Chau plateau: an attractive choice for holidaymakers With refreshing weather and stunning landscapes, Moc Chau plateau in the northwest province of Son La has, in recent years, emerged as an attractive destination for tourists.