The tomb of patriot Nguyen Thai Hoc and soldiers involved in the Yen Bai uprising was recognised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as a national historical relic site in 1990. After a long period, restoration of the site has now been completed, and despite COVID-19 has attracted a lot of visitors since the beginning of 2021.

The Yen Bai Provincial Museum preserves 26,000 documents and artifacts on the province’s history and culture and has attracted over 105,000 visitors since the beginning of the year.

Yen Bai currently has 123 historical and cultural relics ranked at all levels, including 1 special national relic - the Mu Cang Chai terraced rice fields. It also has four cultural heritages included on a list of national intangible cultural heritages prepared by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism./.

