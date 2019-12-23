Culture - Sports Street art reveals wonderful stories of Da Lat An old street in Da Lat city in the central highlands province of Lam Dong has been given a new artistic coat of over 30 murals, transforming it into an attractive destination in Vietnam’s 'city of flowers'.

Culture - Sports Hung Thinh Land to sponsor Vietnam’s women’s football for five years The Hung Thinh Land Joint Stock Company (Hung Thinh Land) has signed up to sponsor of the national women’s football team and for the development of the women’s youth team for five consecutive years from 2020 to 2024.