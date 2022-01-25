Culture - Sports Worship of Kitchen Gods - beautiful custom of Tet Worshipping “Ong Cong, Ong Tao” (Land Genie and Kitchen Gods) is a long-standing custom of great significance as it symbolises the farewell to all bad things of the old year to help people relaxedly enter a new year of peace and happiness.

Singaporean tourists ready to come to Vietnam Singapore's Changi Airport Group (CAG) recently conducted a survey with tourists traveling through Changi Airport. Survey results show that up to 90% of the respondents said they are ready to visit Vietnam as soon as travel restrictions are lifted.

Dossier seeking UNESCO recognition of Yen Tu complex to be completed this year The northern provinces of Quang Ninh, Hai Duong, and Bac Giang have committed to complete a scientific dossier on the Complex of Yen Tu Monuments and Landscapes in 2022 to seek the UNESCO recognition of this place as a world heritage site.

Hot air balloon festival debuts in HCM City A festival for hot air balloons, yachts and water sports, the first of its kind, kicked off on January 22 to celebrate the first founding anniversary of Thu Duc City in Ho Chi Minh City.