Young singers celebrate Lunar New Year
Young music idol K-ICM performs in the TV music show Gala Nhac Viet- Nam Moi Binh An (Vietnamese Music Gala – Happy Lunar New Year), which has just been released on YouTube.
Young singer Phuong My Chi performs in Gala Nhac Viet - Nam Moi Binh An (Vietnamese Music Gala – Happy Lunar New Year), a TV music show that celebrates Tet (Lunar New Year), which begins on February 1. (Photo: Courtesy of the producerHCM City (VNS/VNA)
The show celebrates Tet (Lunar New Year), which begins on February 1. More than 50 singers, rappers, dancers, musicians and theatre artists are featured.
K-ICM sings his new song, Xuan Hy Vong (Spring of Hope), a work praising love and youth.
He composed and wrote the lyrics for the song, combining pop with Vietnamese folk music.
“I hope my music in Gala Nhac Viet- Nam Moi Binh An sends best wishes to Vietnamese at home and abroad during Tet,” said 23-year-old K-ICM, winner of the Favourite Artist and Best Music Video at MTV Fan Choice 2021.
K-ICM, whose real name is Nguyen Bao Khanh, began his career in HCM City in 2017, and soon became known for his indie music.
He has released two albums and 50 music videos. He has also won top prizes for Best Young Male Singer and Best Music Video of the Year from prestigious organisations, including the Voice of HCM City People.
Young female singers Phuong My Chi, Bao Yen Rosie and Truong Thao Nhi sing romantic melodies, dance and electronic music at the gala. Famous songs about Tet and traditional culture and lifestyles are performed by pop stars Van Mai Huong, Dong Nhi and Erik.
Dances and theatrical performances featuring doctors, nurses and health workers in the pandemic fight are highlighted.
“Our artists worked to provide audiences with a show of high quality in both music and visual content,” said famous comic-artist Tran Thanh, producer of the show.
Thanh and his staff spent hours working in the studio recording and filming.
Gala Nhac Viet- Nam Moi Binh An will air at 9am on HCM Television’s HTV9 channel on the first day of the Lunar New Year, February 1./.