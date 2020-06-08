Society ILO lauds Vietnam’s move to tackle forced labour The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has sent its congratulations to Vietnam after the 14th National Assembly (NA) adopted a resolution ratifying the country’s membership of the Convention on the Abolition of Forced Labour (Convention 105), with 94.82 percent of delegates voting in favour at the ongoing ninth session on June 8.

Society Infographic Ninth session, 14th National Assembly ratifies EVFTA and EVIPA The National Assembly passed resolutions ratifying the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) at its ongoing ninth session in Hanoi on June 8.

Society Cavalry mobile police force makes debut National Assembly (NA) deputies attended the launching ceremony and marching of the Cavalry Mobile Police Corps at Ba Dinh square in Hanoi on June 8.