The Top 50 Best Annual Reports of listed companies on Vietnam's two stock exchanges were honoured on July 25. (Photo: thoibaonganhang.vn)

– Some 50 listed companies were honoured at the Best Annual Report Awards during a ceremony in HCM City on July 25.The ceremony, held by the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE), Hanoi Stock Exchange, Vietnam Investment Review and Dragon Capital Group, also celebrated the 10th year of the awards.The awards have improved awareness of the importance of transparency among listed firms in Vietnam, HOSE Deputy Director General Le Hai Tra said at the event. Ensuring transparency and protecting the rights of shareholders are not only goals of laws but also of the awards over the past decade, he added.The annual awards aim to encourage the listed firms to provide transparent reports to the public, improve management quality and promote standardised and sustainable development.The winners are the best reports out of 125 finalists selected from 638 listed companies in the qualifying round after consultations with four audit firms.The event saw an increase of 45 percent in the number of reports featuring sustainable development compared to last year while there were 64 reports written in English and six following the International Financial Reporting Standards.-VNA