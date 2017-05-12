Illustrative image (Photo: pininterest)

– The Prime Minister has recently approved an action plan to conserve primates in Vietnam until 2025 with a vision to 2030.The plan calls for strengthening law enforcement to combat the hunt and illegal trade by 2025, towards reducing hunting by 70 percent, as well as building three rescue centres to save and release primates back into the wild.The plan requires building an inter-sectoral cooperation mechanism and confiscating shotguns in residential areas where endangered primates in need of protection live.National parks and sanctuaries home to rare and endangered primates are also urged to use spatial monitoring and reporting tools to prevent hunting. State budget funds will be earmarked for them to study, protect and monitor primates while expanding forestation to create more living spaces for primates.The scheme aims to boost law enforcement agencies’ awareness of conservation work and incorporating primate conservation into a project on strengthening the capacity of sanctuaries.Local communities will be also educated on the role of women and gender equality in conservation while awareness campaigns will be launched to minimise the consumption of products originating from primates.The government and philanthropists will provide scholarships, especially for women who want to take training courses on primate conservation.Meanwhile, lectures on primate conservation will be added to school and tertiary curricula.-VNA