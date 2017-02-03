Cambodia, Russia boost judicial ties

Cambodian Justice Minister Ang Vong Vathana (Photo: phnompenhpost.com)

– Cambodian Justice Minister Ang Vong Vathana and his Russian counterpart Alexander Konovalov have signed an extradition treaty.The pact was inked on February 1, as part of the Cambodian Justice Minister’s visit to Russia between January 29 and February 4 to strengthen bilateral judicial ties.The two ministers also discussed issues related to bilateral agreements on judicial cooperation.Last year, in a visit to Russia by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, the two countries’ justice ministries signed a memorandum of understanding on judicial cooperation.-VNA