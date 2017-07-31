The Vietnamese delegation in Cambodia (Source: VNA)

– Cambodian leaders have received a delegation of former voluntary soldiers, experts and policy beneficiary families led by President of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association (VCFA) Vu Mao, who is in Cambodia from July 28 – August 3 at the invitation of the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Association (CVFA).At a reception on July 29, President of the Senate of Cambodia Samdech Say Chhum affirmed that Cambodia and its people always bear in mind support by Vietnamese officials, experts and voluntary soldiers in toppling the Pol Pot genocide regime and fueling development in the country at present.He spoke highly of the VCFA’s contributions to raising young generations’ awareness about the bilateral friendship and solidarity and how to promote such relationship in the future.Vietnam is helping Cambodia train thousands of students, which provides an important workforce source for Cambodia’s future development, he said.Meeting the delegation on July 31 morning, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and CVFA President Men Sam An wished that the VCFA would serve as a bridge linking the two peoples, particularly young generations together, in order to further foster bilateral traditional friendship.Vu Mao briefed the hosts about the VCFA’s activities over the past years, adding that the association is launching the campaign “Nurturing Friendship” among Cambodian students in Vietnam.He said former Vietnamese voluntary soldiers, experts and policy beneficiary families always look forward to returning to Cambodia and are delighted to witness positive changes in the country.The delegation is scheduled to offer incense and lay a wreath at the Vietnam-Cambodian Friendship Monument in Phnom Penh, meet Great Supreme Patriarchs Tep Vong and Bour Kry, and visit several tourist attractions in the capital city.-VNA