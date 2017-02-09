HCM City to have road signs in English

Road signs in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: baogiaothong.vn)

– Ho Chi Minh City will put up more road signs written in English to serve foreign tourists, an official of the city’s Department of Transport has said.Ngo Hai Duong, head of a unit in charge of managing road infrastructure, said in the first quarter of this year, road signs in English will be installed on roads at the entrance of the Tan Son Nhat International Airport, in the downtown area and on some national highways.The department will then consider adding English signs on other roads where the public thinks is necessary.HCM City, the largest city in the country, is a popular destination for foreign tourists. It also serves as a transit hub for tourists wanting to explore the Mekong Delta down to the south.The city received some 5.2 million foreign tourists in 2016 and the number is expected to increase to 5.5 million this year.-VNA