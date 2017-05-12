Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at WEF-ASEAN 2017 (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc wrapped up his activities at the World Economic Forum on ASEAN 2017 on May 12 with a speech at the discussion on smart infrastructure and the reception of the role of host country of WEF-ASEAN in 2018 from Cambodia.

Addressing the discussion on smart infrastructure, the PM stressed that infrastructure is the prerequisite for economic connectivity and a key issue in building the ASEAN Community.

For Vietnam, infrastructure development is one of the three strategic breakthroughs in order to restructure the economic and renew the growth model, he said, adding that the country needs about 480 billion USD for investment in infrastructure, to be mobilised mainly from the private sector.

The PM welcomed international companies to invest in infrastructure in Vietnam, stressing that the Vietnamese Government will facilitate such investment, especially in the form of Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

Receiving the role as the host country of the WEF ASEAN in 2018 from Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the selection of Vietnam to host the WEF regional conference demonstrates the strong development of the partnership between the WEF and Vietnam, as well as between Vietnam and the international business community.

The PM and the Vietnamese delegation left Phnom Penh for home later in the day, concluding their two-day attendance at the World Economic Forum on ASEAN 2017.-VNA