President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Moon Jae-in (Source:Yonhap)

- President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Moon Jae-in has named Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon as his special envoy to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the presidential office said on May 19.Park will head to the Philippines, the current rotating chair of the ASEAN, as soon as arrangements for his trip are made, the spokesman of the office told a press briefing.The special envoy will also visit Indonesia and Vietnam.The presidential spokesman noted that the appointment of the Seoul mayor for the post reflected the importance the new president attaches to Southeast Asian nations.The new RoK president has vowed to strengthen the country's diplomatic relations with the ASEAN to the level of those with four global powers, he stressed.- VNA