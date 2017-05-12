Thai police investigate the attack scence in Pattani. (Source: AFP/VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand will continue negotiations with the Mara Pattani movement, an insurgent group in the south, despite the May 9 bomb attacks in Pattani province which injured 69 people, according to local media.



Such attacks could not hinder negotiations, said Major General Sith Trakulwong, a member of the Thai Government delegation to the talks with southern Muslim insurgents, adding that the peace talks will carry on in spite of violence.



The next round of peace talks, with Malaysia being the mediator, will take place after the Ramadan festival, he said.



The number of casualties by violence in southern Thailand has climbed to 137 from the beginning of this year.-VNA