Vietnam aims to cut the number of traffic accidents and deaths by 5-10 percent annually between 2016 and 2020. (Photo: VNA)



– Vietnam aims to cut the number of traffic accidents and deaths by 5-10 percent every year and lower the number of severe crashes related to coaches and motorbikes between 2016 and 2020.The objectives are parts of a recently approved national target programme on road safety, fire prevention and control and countering crime and drug trafficking for 2016 – 2020.The programme focuses on handling traffic safety violations on several key roads and ensuring order at selected train stations to reduce accidents, particularly at railway crossroads.It also aims to improve traffic flow in big cities like Hanoi and HCM City and prevent traffic jams from lasting more than 30 minutes.In addition, the programme will develop wireless and wireline information networks for the Ministry of Public Security and connect the Traffic Police Bureau with local traffic police departments and stations as well as on-duty traffic police on highways.It will also invest in advanced firefighting equipment and build information centres for firefighting and rescue operations in 16 cities and provinces.Furthermore, it hopes to bring the recidivism rate of released offenders to below 20 percent, provide 75 percent of capable prisoners with vocational training in jail and offer job seeking advice and assistance to all released offenders.The programme targets razing all illegal cannabis farms and ending all drug “hot spots” and illegal drug production in the country by 2020.-VNA