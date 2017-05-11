Students of Haikou city present flowers to Colonel Ngo Binh Minh, Commander of Vietnam's Coast Guard Region 1, on May 9 (Photo: qdnd.vn)

– Officers and soldiers of the Vietnam Coast Guard ship 8004 engaged in various exchange activities with the China Coast Guard in the Chinese province of Hainan on May 10, Quan doi Nhan dan (People’s Army) daily reported.At Hainan’s coast guard training centre, the delegation of the Vietnam Coast Guard High Command was introduced to the organisation and activities of the centre, which is one of the biggest of its kind of the China Coast Guard.They also visited the centre’s proving grounds, learning about training methods of the China Coast Guard.The same day, the CSB-8004 also welcomed Chinese officers and soldiers along with students in Haikou city of Hainan on board for a tour.Other joint activities between the two sides included experience sharing and cultural and sports exchanges.The Vietnamese delegation began the exchange programme with their Chinese counterparts on May 9.-VNA