Lysovann from the Cambodian Health Ministry speak at the workshop (Source: VNA)

– Health officials from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia shared experience in fighting infectious diseases, especially avian flu, at a workshop in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on May 10.Highlighting the complex developments of infectious diseases in the region and the world at large, participants said comprehensive cooperation between countries sharing border lines is decisive in preventing the spread of the diseases, helping ensure health security between the nations as well as public health.Dang Quang Tan, deputy head of the Preventive Medicine Department under the Vietnamese Health Ministry, said Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia have carried out a project on curbing infectious diseases funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), adding that the workshop forms part of the project.Lysovann from the Cambodian Health Ministry said the three countries have conducted a range of exchanges and exercises to share information and increase public health.Reporting a recent outbreak of H5N1 in Svay Rieng in Cambodia’s south-eastern region, he said after hearing about the incident, the local health sector promptly zoned off the area to hinder the disease from spreading.Cambodia appreciates the support and cooperation of Vietnamese agencies through the sharing of experience, information and professional skills, he noted, stressing that the three countries will continue to join hands with each other in controlling the diseases and improving public health.According to the Vietnamese Health Ministry, cases of dengue fever, malaria and hand-foot-mouth disease decreased in early 2017 with no deaths reported.The number of fatalities caused by rabies contracted by 34 percent compared with the same period last year. Six outbreaks of A/H5N1 were recorded among poultry while no human cases were reported over the past time.-VNA