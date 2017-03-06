Vietnam, Myanmar enhance defence collaboration

Defence Minister Ngo Xuan Lich (R) and Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces Min Aung Hlaign (Photo: VNA)

– Senior defence officials of Vietnam and Myanmar have agreed to continue bolstering defence cooperation between the two countries and making it deeper, more effective and practical in the future.The agreement was reached during talks in Hanoi on March 6 between Defence Minister Ngo Xuan Lich and Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces Min Aung Hlaign, who is on a four-day visit to Vietnam from March 5 at the invitation of the Vietnamese Defence Minister.At the talks, the two sides briefed each other on political, socio-economic and defence-security situation in each country, and shared experience in building the armed forces.Noting that defence cooperation between the two countries over the past years has become one of key pillars in partnership between Vietnam and Myanmar, the officials discussed the orientations and contents for cooperation in 2017 and beyond.On the foundation of the defence collaboration agreement signed in 2011, the two armies have implemented various cooperation activities such as exchanging of delegations at all levels, holding exchanges for young officers, organising Vietnamese and Myanmar language training, and partnering in the fight against illegal migration and smuggling.They have also actively consulting and supporting each other at multilateral forums, contributing to strengthening the Vietnam-Myanmar ties in an effective and practical manner, thus bolstering the traditional friendship between the armies and peoples of both countries, making the ties more effective, benefiting people of both sides.The same day, the military-run Viettel Global Investment JSC and Myanmar’s Telecommunication Joint Venture MYTEL signed a contract on technology and management assistance.-VNA