Vietnam's women U23 volleyball team (Photo: nld.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam crushed Uzbekistan 3-0 in the opening Group Women’s U23 Volleyball Championship in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Japanese-born coach Irisawa Hidehiro used his best players for this match including Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, Nguyen Thi Trinh and Dang Thi Kim Thanh, and they quickly won their rival 25-14, 25-17, 25-16.

This year’s event has attracted the participants of 13 teams divided into four groups, competing in a round robin format.

The tournament will serve as the Asian qualifiers for the 2017 FIVD Volleyball Women’s U23 World Championship held in Ljubljana and Maribor, Slovenia with the top two ranked teams qualifying for the world championship.-VNA