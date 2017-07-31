Vietnamese players celebrate their third-place victory at the AFC Futsal Club Championship in HCM City on July 30 (Photo: the-afc.com)

- Thai Son Nam Club of Vietnam came from behind to clinch the third place in the Asian Football Confederation Futsal Club Championship after a 6-1 victory over Qatar’s Al Rayyan in HCM City on July 30.The Vietnamese champions secured a berth in the top three of the continental tournament for the second time.Two years ago, they were third in the event, which was organised in Iran.The home side attacked their rivals from the beginning with a high-pressing game, but it was Al Rayyan who had the opener.Hazem Samy Selim had an easy tap-in, converting Mohammad Taheri’s looping header over goalkeeper Nguyen Van Huy to the net.Al Rayyan almost doubled their lead in the 11th minute, when Diego Costa showed his class to turn past Thai Son Nam’s Hossein Tayibbidgoli, before clipping his effort just over a well-beaten Huy, but it went wide.Thai Son Nam also threatened the opposition several times.Lukaian Baptista, Tayibbidgoli and Nguyen Manh Dung all tested Ali Ibrahim Al-Ajmi.However, it was not until the 18th minute that they found the equaliser. Tran Thai Huy sent a pass to captain Tran Van Vu, who made no mistake from close-range finish.Thai Son Nam continued dominating the second period’s early proceedings.It took them about 10 minutes to double the result, when Phung Trong Luan connected with precision to Le Quoc Nam’s kick-in.Two minutes later, Tayebibidgoli bagged his seventh goal of the championship for the home side.The Iranian completed his double with an accurate finish at the 40th mark.Earlier, Thai Huy and Baptista had their names on the board with a goal each at the 37th and 38th minutes.In the final match later on July 30, a magical hattrick by Suphawut Thueanklang steered Bluewave Chonburi of Thailand to the coveted title for the second time after narrowly defeating Giti Pasand of Iran 3-2.-VNA