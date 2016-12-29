VRG plants 90,000 hectares of rubber in Cambodia so far

Workers at a rubber plantation (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnam Rubber Group (VRG) has planted more than 90,000 hectares of rubber trees in Cambodia in the past 10 years, 1,900 hectares of which have been producing latex.VRG projects have created jobs for 15,000 local labourers, while contributing to fostering the sound traditional friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia, heard a VRG conference in Phnom Penh on December 28 to review its 10-year operation in Cambodia.According to the group, so far, it has built over 3,000 workers’ apartments and various infrastructure works for localities in Cambodia where its projects are located. The VRG has also donated more than 3 million USD to local governments and Red Cross organisations of Cambodia.According to a VRG representative, the group has completed the stage of planting new trees and will begin large-scale exploitation period soon. VRG’s branches plan to recruit a large number of labourers for harvesting and latex processing, while focusing on better management of rubber latex quality.The representative underscored good prospects for rubber projects in Cambodia in the future, as the Cambodian Government encourage rubber farming as a spearhead economic industry, while world rubber price is on the rise with a 60 percent increase recorded between early and late 2016.Rubber demand in many countries has also increased, while the La Nina and El Nino in many regions in the world have led to a short-term reduction in natural rubber production, which pushes up rubber price.-VNA