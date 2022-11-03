Environment Can Tho to build embankment along erosion-prone Tra Noc River The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho will build an embankment to prevent erosion along the Tra Noc River in Binh Thuy district in 2023-25 at a cost of 270 billion VND (10.9 million USD).

Environment Hue city goes ‘green’ by boosting electric traffic The central province of Thua Thien – Hue has been closely cooperating with international organisations and partners in boosting 'green' traffic by encouraging electric vehicles in the Master Plan 2021-2030 for submission to the Government for approval by the end of this year.

Environment ENV film warns of health risks from wildlife consumption The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) has released a film highlighting health risks from dining out at restaurants that sell wildlife meat, and calling on the community not to support such restaurants, thus reducing the risk of extinction among rare animals and protecting the ecosystem.

Environment Mekong Delta preparing for more high tides The Directorate of Water Resources has asked Mekong Delta localities to take preventative measures to mitigate the impact of high tides coming at the end of this month.