112 wild animals released into national park in southern province
The animals belong to 20 species listed in Vietnam’s Red Book. (Photo: VNA)Binh Phuoc (VNA) – A total of 112 wild animals saved from captivity on various occasions have been released into Bu Gia Map National Park in the southern province of Binh Phuoc.
The animals belong to 20 species listed in Vietnam’s Red Book, including group IB, the list of endangered species of forest animals that are strictly prohibited from exploitation and use for commercial purposes.
Before the release, relevant forces scoped out the forest and natural conditions at the Bu Gia Map National Park.
Covering an area of over 25,601 ha, the Bu Gia Map National Park is home to 832 species, including 106 mammal species, 248 bird species, 59 reptile species, 28 amphibian species, 342 insect species and 49 fish species./.