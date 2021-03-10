World COVID-19 infections in Cambodia rises The Cambodian Health Ministry on March 10 confirmed 64 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 613 within 18 days since the third outbreak.

World Laos strengthens management over illegal foreign labourers The Lao government has imposed the penalties on illegal foreign workers and businesses’ operators as an effort to ensure that expatriates in Laos comply with the law, Vientiane Times reported.

World Indonesia - Singapore Bilateral Investment Treaty takes effect Indonesia and Singapore on March 9 exchanged instruments of ratification to put into force their Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT), which establishes rules on the treatment of investors and investments from both countries.

World COVID-19 infections suddenly increase in Cambodia, Philippines Cambodia reported 49 new COVID-19 cases on March 9 - the highest number of infections per day since the pandemic broke out in early 2020, lifting its national count to 1,060.