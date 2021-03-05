World Indonesia develops medical tourism for elderly tourists Minister of State-Owned Enterprises of Indonesia Erick Thohir has said the Indonesian Government will build the Sanur area in Bali into a world-class Health Special Economic Zone (SEZ), focusing on medical tourism serving elderly tourists.

ASEAN Cambodia’s agricultural product exports surge in two months Cambodia exported around 1.56 million tonnes of non-rice agricultural products with sanitary and phyto-sanitary certificates in the first two months of 2021, a year-on-year surge of 55.3 percent, said Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Veng Sakhon.

World Digital wallets expected to be most popular in Singapore in 2024 Digital wallets are forecast to overtake credit cards to become the most popular online payment method in Singapore by 2024, amidst the e-commerce boom fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest global payments report by Worldpay from FIS.