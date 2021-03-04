ASEAN proposes common digital COVID-19 vaccine certificate
Economic ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have proposed a common digital COVID-19 vaccine certificate to speed up the re-opening of hardest-hit sectors as tourism, according to Malaysia’s state-run news agency Bernama.
At Changi Airport of Singapore in January (Photo: Reuters)
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Economic ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have proposed a common digital COVID-19 vaccine certificate to speed up the re-opening of hardest-hit sectors as tourism, according to Malaysia’s state-run news agency Bernama.
Bernama quoted Senior Minister cum International Trade and Industry Minister of Malaysia Mohamed Azmin Ali as saying that this is a new proposal informed by Brunei as Chairman of ASEAN this year.
Taking to reporters after the 27th ASEAN Economic Ministers Retreat (AEM 27 Retreat) on March 3, Mohamed said that there was no specific timeline set when the common digital vaccine certificate would be introduced, as the matter would be brought up to a meeting of ASEAN health ministers.
He expressed his belief that the certificate will be finalised in the near future and will definitely help facilitate movements among ASEAN member states.
At the AEM 27 Retreat, ministers discussed the progress of the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework implementation as the region’s recovery tool, he said.
They also pledged to work intensively to explore all avenues to deepen and broaden regional integration in various areas of mutual interest that would contribute to the sustainability of livelihoods, as well as economic recovery in ASEAN and beyond, he added.
Previously, Malaysian Health Minister Adham Baba said the country would issue a certificate to those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with the expectation that this certification will meet international standards./.