Politics Lawmakers scheduled to vote on resolution on HCM City’s urban administration Lawmakers are expected to vote on a resolution on urban administration model in Ho Chi Minh City on November 16 morning, during the ongoing 10th session of the 14th National Assembly.

Politics PM meets sponsors of 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for sponsors of the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Hanoi on November 15, during which he appreciated the important contributions of sponsors to the success of the events.

Politics 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits wrap up The closing ceremony of the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits took place on November 15 afternoon via teleconference.