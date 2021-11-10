Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) - The 12th Vietnamese-European Documentary Film Festival will be held in Vietnam from December 18-27, announced the National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio One Member Co. Ltd under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.



The event will attract the participation of 12 countries and cultural centres of some European countries in Vietnam such as the Wallonie-Bruxelles Delegation, Goethe Institute, the French Institute in Hanoi, British Council and the embassies of Austria, Spain and Switzerland, among others.



The cultural exchange activity is expected to give audiences at home and abroad access to new Vietnamese and European documentary films, as well as help them learn about contemporary filmmaking trends.