13th Congress marks CPV’s strong development: Lao newspaper
The 13th National Congress marks the strong development of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), affirmed Pathet Lao newspaper of the Lao News Agency (KPL) in a front-page article on January 28.
The front-page article on the 13th National Party Congress of Pathet Lao newspaper (Photo: VNA)
The article said the Congress is an important transition step, creating the prerequisite for following tenures to successfully implement the national development strategy to 2030, with a view to 2045.
After 35 years of implementing the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) process and 30 years of implementing the Platform on National Construction in the period of transition to socialism, the theory on Doi Moi, socialism and the path to socialism in Vietnam has gradually been perfected translated into reality, the article continued.
It spoke highly of economic accomplishments of Vietnam from 2016 to 2019, noting that the country’s economy still expanded 2.91 percent in 2020 while COVID-19 was put under control.
At the same time, Vietnam’s foreign relations and international integration continue to achieve significant results. In particular, Vietnam has excellently fulfilled its role as Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2020 and is working actively as non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2021-21 term.
The newspaper voiced its belief that under the wise, correct and innovative leadership of the CPV, the 13th National Party Congress will be a success, and the CPV will continue to lead the entire Vietnamese army and people to achieve all goals set to build a prosperous, strong Vietnam with fair and civilised society for the well-being of the people.
The article concluded by stressing that after many decades full of challenges, the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and the CPV have been well preserved and are continuing to develop in a practical and effective manner in all areas, bringing real benefits to the people of the two countries, for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world./.