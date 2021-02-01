13th National Party Congress - Milestone for Vietnam’s prosperity: Algerian scholar
The freshly-concluded 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is a historic milestone for Vietnam’s future prosperity, an Algerian scholar has said.
Mohamed Berzig, Secretary General of the Algeria-Vietnam Friendship Association, in the interview with the Vietnam News Agency (Photo: VNA)Algiers (VNA) - The freshly-concluded 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is a historic milestone for Vietnam’s future prosperity, an Algerian scholar has said.
Mohamed Berzig, Secretary General of the Algeria-Vietnam Friendship Association, told Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Algeria that the CPV plays an important, outstanding role in orienting Vietnam during its cause of national construction and reform towards modernity while consolidating the principles of a socialist-oriented market economy.
Given a range of challenges facing the world, Vietnam, under the leadership of the CPV, has overcome obstacles, strengthened solidarity, protected its territorial integrity, and moved forward, he said.
The scholar lauded Vietnam’s achievements in different spheres after 35 years of reform, such as political stability and extensive and intensive international integration.
He recalled Vietnam joining international organisations like the WTO, ASEAN, the ASEAN Free Trade Agreement, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in 1988, and the Asia-Europe Economic Meeting (ASEM) in 1996.
Berzig said that following the 12th National Party Congress, Vietnam stepped up international integration and brought into full play the strength and potential of each region.
The country has benefited in all fields, from politics and national defence and security to culture and science-technology, the scholar said, adding he has been impressed by anti-corruption efforts.
He hopes that with its creativeness, Vietnam can surpass all the challenges ahead and complete its set targets./.