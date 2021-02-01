National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan chaired the event.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Vo Van Thuong reported on the results of the election of the Political Bureau, the Party General Secretary, the Secretariat, the Inspection Commission, and the Chairperson of the Inspection Commission in the 13th tenure.

The congress warmly congratulated Nguyen Phu Trong on his re-election as General Secretary of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee.

On behalf of the 13th Party Central Committee, General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong thanked the congress delegates for trusting and electing them to the supreme leading organ of the Party.

He emphasised that the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee pledges to exert utmost efforts to surmount every difficulty to fulfill duties, uphold traditions and the obtained revolutionary achievements, join the entire Party and people to bring into play their glorious traditions and valuable experiences, enhance solidarity and unanimity, promote the consistency between thought and action, continually make self-improvement of revolutionary virtues and ethics to unceasingly strengthen their political mettle and work capacity, and be determined to successfully implement the 13th National Party Congress’s resolution and meet the revolutionary cause’s requirements in the new period along with aspirations of the entire Party, people, and army.

At the closing session, Le Minh Hung, Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office, and head of the note-takers’ board, read the congress’s draft resolution.

The congress then adopted the resolution.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong delivered the closing speech that reviewed the outstanding results and successes of the 13th National Party Congress.

The Party and State leader appealed to the entire Party, people, and army, along with compatriots both at home and aboard to make all-out efforts to successfully carry out the 13th Congress’s resolution.

At a press briefing on February 1 following the congress’s closure, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong said the 13th National Party Congress was a success and concluded two days earlier than scheduled.

The congress was successful in many aspects, from its content, form, organisation, to working attitude, resulting in the adoption of its resolution, he said.

“Never before has our nation had the fortune, strength, position, and prestige it has today,” the top leader emphasised. “This has been stated in the congress’s documents. We are proud of this and we will continue to work to promote it.”

The Party General Secretary and other leaders of the Party and State answered questions from domestic and international reporters at the press briefing, on the contents, results, and success of the 13th National Party Congress./.

VNA