The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam said with the lifting of restrictions on international passenger flights, foreign arrivals to Vietnam are expected to surge in the coming time and gradually recover to that before COVID-19 broke out.

On February 15, or the first day of the reopening of regular international flights, Noi Bai airport in Hanoi saw 80 international flights, including 23 passenger flights.

Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City served 94 international flights on the day.

Budget airline Vietjet Air and national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines have announced plans to increase flight frequency and resume international networks.

Earlier, the authority has asked the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation to issue a Notice To Airmen on the lifting of all restrictions on international flights from February 15, returning to the normal situation as before the outbreak of COVID-19./.

VNA