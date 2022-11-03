At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Legislators discussed in groups the draft revised Land Law during the ongoing fourth session in Hanoi on November 3.

According to the Government’s report, amending the Land Law is necessary to perfect legal regulations on land in line with socialist-oriented market economy institutions amid global integration, and strengthen land management in a way that harmonises interests of the State, land users and investors.

The move is expected to promote commercialisation of land use rights, develop a healthy real estate market, and establish a modern, transparent and effective land management system in tandem with administrative reform and digital transformation.

In the afternoon, Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi was the first minister to answer questions raised by lawmakers.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh and the Ministers of Planning and Investment; Finance; Transport; Natural Resources and Environment; and Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs; Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam; and State Auditor General also joined the Q&A session to give further explanations about relevant issues.

The session focused on solutions to improving the quality of urban planning and urban development management in Vietnam, especially in major cities; the relocation of the headquarters of ministries and agencies from Hanoi's inner areas; the management of real estate market and handling of violations in property transactions, the construction of social housing for low-income workers, especially those in economic and industrial zones and major cities; the Ministry of Construction’s State management responsibility for issuing technical standards and pricing in basic construction, the control of prices and materials for construction, particularly in important national projects.

It is live broadcast on channels of Vietnam Television, Radio The Voice of Vietnam and National Assembly Television./.