15th NA’s sixth plenary session wraps up, with set agenda completed
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the closing ceremony of the 15th National Assembly’s sixth session on November 29 morning. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The 15th National Assembly (NA)’s sixth plenary session wrapped up in Hanoi on November 29 morning.
Speaking at the closing ceremony, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said that after 22.5 days of working, all of the working agenda was completed.
During this plenary session, the legislative body approved seven laws and eight resolutions, contributed ideas on eight draft laws, discussed many important issues, and issued a general Resolution of the session.
A vote of confidence was conducted on 44 officials holding the positions elected or approved by the 15th-tenure National Assembly.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (L) attends the closing ceremony of the 15th National Assembly’s sixth session on November 29 morning. (Photo: VNA)For the first time in the 15th tenure, the Prime Minister, all Deputy Prime Ministers, 21 ministers and heads of sectors directly answered questions related to 21 different fields grouped into four areas, namely general economics – macroeconomics, sectoral economics, socio-culture, and judiciary matters, internal affairs and state audit.
The legislature continued to allow the piloting of a number of specific policies to speed up progress and create maximum facilitation in organising investment in 21 important national projects and key road projects.
The press conference on the results of the sixth session of 15th NA (Photo: VNA)In order for the newly-adopted laws and resolutions to soon come to life, the National Assembly assigned its Standing Committee to thoroughly organise the grasp and implementation of these laws and resolutions.
Deputies were required to promptly report to voters nationwide on the results of the plenary session; maintain close contact with and listen to their opinions and aspirations, especially on urgent issues; and actively supervise the organisation and implementation of the Constitution and laws, and the settlement of citizens' petitions, complaints and denunciations./.