Politics PM’s COP28 attendance opens up chances for stronger Vietnam-UAE cooperation The visit by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from December 1 to 3 to attend the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) and have several bilateral activities provides an opportunity to strengthen the two sides’ political trust and cooperation in the future.

Politics Vietnam, Canada bolster cultural exchange to enhance relations A special cultural event to mark the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Canada diplomatic relations (1973-2023) has been jointly held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Canada, the Canada-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Group and the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO).

Politics PM’s visit hoped to create new impetus for Vietnam - Türkiye ties Both Vietnam and Türkiye pin high hope on Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit that it will create a new impetus for bilateral relations to grow more strongly and comprehensively, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Türkiye Do Son Hai.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 29 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.